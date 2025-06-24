Sunny Deol Admits Being Nervous For Playing Hanuman In Upcoming Film ‘Ramayan’ With Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram

Sunny Deol is someone who never goes out of trend and is immensely loved by social media users. He chose to stay quiet on controversial topics and loves to live a simple life. Recently, Sunny Deol talked about Lahore 1947 and said that Aamir Khan had approached him to be a part of this project. He said, ‘This subject was with Rajkumar Santoshi, director of Lahore 1947, and me for many years. We were trying to make a film on it for many years, but it was not happening.’

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol further said, ‘Raj and I have given three films before, in which the characters had depth and intensity. So, definitely the same is there in this subject. It is a play that has been adapted into a film. We will try to release it as soon as possible. We were waiting for the release of Aamir’s film.’ During the same conversation, Sunny also talked about playing Hanuman in ‘Ramayana’ and said that he will start shooting for the film soon.

Sunny Deol

Sunny further said, ‘Of course, I am playing this role. It will be exciting and fun. I am going to start shooting very soon. I think it is going to be fantastic and beautiful. In fact, after this, I will go and see a little bit what they have done.’ Sunny also admitted that he is nervous about shooting for ‘Ramayana’. He said, ‘There is always nervousness and fear, but that is the beauty of it, because you have to find it within yourself how you will take the challenge.’

Sunny Deol

Apart from this, he also talked about the high budget of the film and other things and said, ‘I am sure that the producers are doing a great job, because they are going to bring supernatural things to the screen properly. I cross my fingers and hope that they will be nothing less than Hollywood. Ramayana has been made many times, and when this film comes on screen and the way all the actors are involved in it, I am sure they will do justice to the epic, and people will be satisfied and they will enjoy the film.’