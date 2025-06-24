Ronit Roy Opened Up On Not Doing ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Season 2 As Mihir Virani, Deets Inside

Ever since the news of the return of Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ has come, fans have gotten excited. The second season of the show is going to hit TV soon, in which MHRD Minister Smriti Irani will once again be seen in the role of Tulsi Virani. But one thing that has hurt people is that Ronit Roy will not be a part of it.

Let us tell you that Ronit played the role of Mihir Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, and his pairing with Smriti Irani was well-liked by the audience. Ronit Roy worked in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ for about 8 years, and became famous in the role of Mihir Virani in every household. But now he will not be a part of the second season of the show. Now, Ronit gave the reason for this in an interview given to one of the media houses.

Talking about this, Ronit Roy said, ‘I am happy that they decided to bring back ‘Kyunki…’. But unfortunately, it did not work out for me. It is a show that is very close to my heart. I spent eight years of my life working on ‘Kyunki…’. I wish the makers and all the cast, and crew all the best. Now I am excited to see it.’ When Ronit was asked if he would work in a long-running show on TV, he said, ‘I am not against doing long-running shows or being on television for a long time’.

Ronit further said, ‘However, as I said, there is still a lot to be done on television. 25 years have passed since I started. And the world has changed. Some things need to be fixed with regard to television. So, once that happens, I will be back. Till then, I am happy where I am.’ When asked what changed in the world of TV in two decades, Ronit Roy said, ‘I really don’t know. It has been a short journey for me. But all I can say is that I started doing mainstream television in the year 2000. And we are in 2025. And there is still so much more to wish for’.