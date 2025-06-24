‘Sanskari Damaad’, Fans Praising Zaheer Iqbal For Taking Care of His Mother-In-Law Poonam Sinha During First Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Bollywood couples are always in the target of the Paparazzi and the audience on social media platforms. One such couple is Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have recently completed one year of their marriage. The couple celebrated their big day with their family and friends. Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, also attended this special occasion. However, Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, and her brothers Luv-Kush were not seen in the pictures that surfaced on the internet.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Let us tell you that several photos and videos of the party are going viral on the internet. Sonakshi and Zaheer had a registered marriage on 23 June 2024 after dating for 7 years in the presence of close friends and family members and it was an intimate wedding. On the first anniversary of her daughter Sonakshi’s marriage, her mother Poonam Sinha attended the party and blessed the couple.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Though everything was top-notch at this party but there was one thing that caught everyone’s attention, and it was Zaheer taking care of his mother-in-law. Seeing this cute gesture of Zaheer, the public fell in love with him and are not tired of praising him. One fan said, ‘Sanskari Damad.’ So another said, ‘If a person is going to keep his word, then he does it in every situation, whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim.’

Poonam Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

When Poonam Sinha sat in the car, Zaheer also touched her feet while leaving. Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends also attended this party, including Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi shared the photos of the celebration on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, ‘Happy wedding anniversary to husband of 1 year and boyfriend of 8 years.’ Sonakshi further said, ‘I love you so much. I could burst. Meri jaan Zaheer Iqbal.’