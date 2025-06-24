‘They Push You To Do It, They Ask You To Pose At Funerals, Its Insulting’, Kajol Opened Up On Shouting At Paps 

These days, Bollywood actress Kajol is promoting her upcoming film ‘Maa’ with full vigor. Now, recently during an interview, she has broken her silence on being compared to Jaya Bachchan. It was said that Kajol also screams and shouts at the paparazzi just like Jaya Bachchan! But Kajol revealed the truth that paps force her to do so, and also said that she feels weird seeing paps at someone’s funeral.

On being compared to Jaya Bachchan, Kajol said, ‘If you think I am scary, it’s okay. Please go watch the film ‘Maa’… I think everything is about videos right now, even the paparazzi. They wait for you to say something. They push you until you do it! Don’t shout at them, but at least say, ‘Listen, calm down.’ You know, you don’t need to scream and shout to take good photos.’

Kajol further said, ‘It’s not just about taking photos or videos. It’s about the reaction they want, because there is a tagline attached to it, and they can add a negative tagline in some way.’ Kajol also once mentioned the paparazzi while talking to one of the media houses and said, ‘I am a little cautious about paps. I think there are some places where they should not be. Like I find it very strange when they run after actors at someone’s funeral and ask for pictures. I find it strange and a little insulting. I find it strange that you can’t even go for lunch.’

She further criticized the paparazzi for following her and said, ‘They follow you for several kilometers from Juhu to Bandra to see where I am going and which building I am going to. I find it disturbing.’ Talking about the work front of Kajol, let us tell you that she will be seen in ‘Maa’, directed by Vishal Furia. The film shows the story of what a mother does to save her daughter from the demonic curse of a haunted village.