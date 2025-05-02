Manisha Rani Overpowered Nia Sharma’s Looks In Samarth Jurel’s Birthday Party, Fans Shocked To See Nia

Last night was a nice time for all the members of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ who gathered to celebrate the birthday party of the contestant of this show, Samarth Jurel. Samarth had invited all his friends to this party, which was also attended by Nia Sharma. Now, when some glimpses have come out from this party on social media, people are surprised to see Nia and are making weird comments on her pictures.

Manisha Rani

Let us tell you that some videos of Nia Sharma from this party are continuously making headlines on the internet. Before entering Laughter Chefs 2, she had also been a part of the first season of this show. Nia has been one of the most demanding artists of this show. She has always been very bold in terms of looks. Whether it is a matter of public appearance or a social media post, Nia knows very well how to draw people’s attention to her.

Nia Sharma

However, after seeing the latest glimpses of Nia from this birthday party, people have talked a lot about her looks. People have asked the question, ‘What has happened to her?’ One has said, ‘It seems like there is some competition going on. ‘ At the same time, many users have also called her a shop of overacting and targeted her for her bold looks in the birthday celebration.

Manisha Rani

Let us tell you that Manisha Rani was also seen at this birthday party. Seeing her, people have showered a lot of love on her. One user said, ‘Manisha is becoming very elegant day by day’. One user said, ‘She looks very gorgeous’. Another said, ‘How is Manisha looking? She is looking very beautiful. I am stunned to see her beauty.’ Many have also called Manisha the queen of everyone’s hearts.