Deepika Singh Shared An Instagram Story With a Drip In Hand From The Hospital, Updated Her Fans On Her Health! 

‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ fame Deepika Singh, who is very active on social media, often keeps updating her fans about her life. The latest news she has with her fans is quite shocking because the actress has been admitted to the hospital. The actress has recently shared a photo of herself from the hospital, seeing which, everyone is worried. The actress has uploaded a video along with the picture in her Instagram story, in which she has given a health update.

Let us tell you that Deepika Singh has shared a photo lying on the hospital bed with a cannula in her hand. She is on a drip and says, ‘This is also a truth of my life. Doctor, thank you for saving my life.’ The actress has also written the name of the doctor in it and said that she had to come to the hospital due to low blood pressure. After this, she made a video and gave her health update.

Deepika Singh also made a video giving a health update and said that now she is at home and fans have nothing to worry about. In the clip, she is seen saying, ‘Hello, everyone. I am fine and at my home. It is true that my BP was low, but I was not working on the set. Because I had a leave today from the shoot. There was a little more acidity, I don’t know for what reason. Due to that, I got a headache and my BP became low.’

Deepika Singh further told, ‘Because of that, I had to be put on a drip. But I am fine now. The drip takes one and a half hours. And I want to thank my doctor who always helped me. What happens is that when there is a deficiency of sodium, my BP becomes low. I had acidity, so I vomited, and due to that, my BP became low. But I am fine. You have nothing to worry about. Tomorrow I am going to go to the set and shoot, so there is no need to worry.’