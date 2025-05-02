‘I Want My Kids To Know Their Mom Was A Gundi Of Her Time’, Says Apoorva Mukhija In Recent Conversation

Popular YouTuber Apoorva Mkhija has been in the headlines for a long time since she made controversial comments on India’s Got Latent Show. Everyone is talking about her since she made an abusive comment on Samay Raina’s show. Although she is moving on, the trauma of that incident is not leaving her even after leaving Mumbai. She has now revealed that her mother received rape threats during this controversy.

Social media influencer said that she wanted to make a viral video with the paparazzi. Apoorva Makhija recently spoke to a YouTube channel named ‘Yuva’. A small glimpse of it was shared on the internet, in which she is seen talking about her life and the controversy over ‘India’s Got Latent’. When asked why she unfollowed everyone on Instagram, she said, ‘I thought I was Mother Swift. I am going to make my social media posts and following 0. And after that, I will share a rap video.’

Apoorva Makhija further revealed why she wanted to make a viral video with the paparazzi. She said, ‘I always wanted to make such a video with the paps. In which they are shouting Apoorva ji kuch boliye. I thought I would show it to my children that your mother was also a goon at her time.’ The influencer said that she does not believe in the evil eye and said, ‘because I have tried to put such an evil eye on many people, but it does not work.’

Apoorva Makhija got emotional when she talked about Samay Raina’s show and said, ‘My mother got a lot of threats. People threatened her with rape. She was called the R word. My father always said that there should be respect in society. I felt that she lost everything in a second, and she had to suffer like this because of me. I was angry that the man was not targeted in the post. But he is just a man, and I am the thumbnail. Everyone says that our daughter should not be like this. I hope my daughter will also be like me.’