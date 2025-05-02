Nia Sharma And Ankita Lokhande’s Dance Video From Samarth Jurel Birthday Party Going Viral On Social Media

Small screen actor Samarth Jurel, who made people laugh with his quirky antics in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, celebrated his 25th birthday on 30 April. On this occasion, he hosted a grand party in Mumbai, in which artists from ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and all his TV shows were the guests. During this celebration, Ankita Lokhande and Nia Sharma were also seen, whose sizzling outfits caught everyone’s attention. Now people are also reacting to their dance performance from the birthday celebration of the actor.

Samarth Jurel Birthday Party

Now several inside videos of the celebrations have surfaced on the internet, from which it is difficult to take your eyes off. Let us tell you that Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande have been seen partying together before and both of them have created a lot of fun. Now the inside videos of Samarth Jurel’s birthday party are going viral on the internet in which both are dancing happily, leaving all the tension behind.

Ankita Lokhande

In these viral videos the actress is dancing. This fun-filled video of her on Badshah’s song ‘Wakhra Swag’ is making everyone’s eyes roll. On the video of Ankita Lokhande and Nia Sharma, a user wrote, ‘Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande’s number one dance video, send the download link.’ One wrote, ‘Absolutely amazing.’ One wrote, ‘Wear good clothes.’ One user wrote, ‘It’s not swag, it’s shamelessness.’ Another user wrote, ‘Both of them have flopped, so now they will do this.’ One wrote, ‘What did the doctor say? When will both of them recover?’ One wrote, ‘Mujra of rich people.’

Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande

Some more videos of Ankita Lokhande have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the actress records a dance video alone and then Bharti Singh enters and starts dancing with her. Seeing this, everyone’s eyes move from the actress to the comedian and everyone starts praising her. Apart from this, the actress also danced with famous comedian Munawar Farooqui. However, even during this time, people disliked Ankita and called her an overacting shop.