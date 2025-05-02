‘I Am Hindu, I Am Dalit’, Vivian Dsena Reacts To Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Deets Inside

The recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has shaken the entire country after more than 26 people lost their lives. Everyone from the common man to celebrities has reacted to this horrific situation. Now, after days of this attack, small screen actor Vivian Dsena, who was seen in Bigg Boss 18, has reacted to this horrifying attack on his Instagram handle and condemned this act.

Vivian Dsena

Let us tell you that Vivian Dsena is often seen standing up for the right causes, he did not miss his reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack. He explained how not only taking the lives of innocent people but also discriminating on the basis of religion is unfair. His post read, ‘If you hate Hindus for being Hindus, then I am a Hindu. If you hate Muslims for being Muslims, then I am a Muslim. If you see people as lower caste based on their birth, then I am a Dalit’.

Vivian Dsena

The actor further said, ‘I am the person you hate. I will exist. I will win. You have to change for your own peace of mind. I am the same.

I am who I am and I will be who I must be. Live in peace with it or suffocate in your hatred. I am here to stay.’ Earlier, several celebs had also reacted to this heinous act on their social media.

Asim Riaz

Earlier Aly Goni wrote, ‘I am saddened and enraged by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. This senseless violence against innocent people is contrary to the teachings of Islam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. We must unite against such evils.’ Asim Riaz said, ‘A valley of beauty turned into a scene of horror. Kashmir is crying tonight, and so are we. Terror took away lives, future and peace. I condemn this heinous act and pray for strength for those left behind.’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, ‘Candle march and yeh woh sab toh theek hai. But as far as I understand and have heard, terrorist attacks are not possible without the help of local people… Almost the same thing happened with Kashmiri Pandits.’