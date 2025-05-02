Sana Makbul Shuts Down Body-Shamers, Opens Up About Living With Autoimmune Hepatitis

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and actress Sana Makbul has taken a firm stand against the wave of body-shaming she’s been facing online. In a powerful message shared via social media, the actress hit back at trolls who targeted her for gaining weight, making it clear that her health and self-worth aren’t up for public scrutiny.

In a set of candid Instagram videos, Sana addressed the hate head-on, saying, “A lot of you have been telling me I look fat or that my cheeks are fuller. Honestly, I used to care before, but not anymore. This is my body and I have every right to look how I want—fat, thin, curvy, or even like a balloon. I think I look fab and I am fab. Before commenting on someone, think—maybe they’re going through something or dealing with a medical issue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

Sana revealed that her weight fluctuation is linked to a serious health condition. Speaking on Bharti Singh’s podcast, the actress shared that she’s been battling autoimmune hepatitis since 2020—a chronic liver disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own liver cells. Drawing a comparison with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s autoimmune condition (myositis), Sana explained, “Mine is more like Lupus. It can affect the kidneys or cause arthritis. In my case, it’s the liver. I’m on steroids, immunosuppressants and a lot of meds. There’s no guarantee it will ever be cured.”

She also touched on the mental toll of navigating health battles in the age of social media. “There’s too much conflicting information online. And the pressure of looking a certain way doesn’t help. Social media really messes with your mind. I still have bad days,” she said.

Despite her health challenges, Sana has continued working. Post her Bigg Boss OTT 3 win, she has featured in several music videos, including one with Karanveer Mehra and another titled Bhamai alongside rapper and close friend Naezy.

Through her unapologetic stance and honesty about her illness, Sana Makbul reminds fans and critics alike that appearances often conceal untold stories—and kindness always goes a long way.