Finally! Abhishek Bachchan Speaks Out On Marriage And Separation Rumours With Aishwarya Rai: Read Here!

While promoting his latest film Kaalidhar Laapata, Abhishek Bachchan challenged online trolls, boldly daring them to say their negative comments to his face. Rumours about a rift in the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been making headlines in the entertainment world for over a year. Throughout this period, the couple remained silent, choosing not to address the speculation about their separation. However, Abhishek Bachchan has now spoken out, commenting that spreading “negative news” has become a new form of online trolling.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have shared the screen in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and Guru, got married in 2007. The couple is proud parents to their 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. For over a year, rumours of a rift between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been making waves in the entertainment industry. While the couple remained silent amid the ongoing speculation about their alleged separation, Abhishek Bachchan recently addressed the issue, stating that spreading “negative news” has now become a popular form of online trolling.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have shared the screen in movies like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and Guru, got married in 2007. The couple are proud parents to their 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan addressed the misinformation circulating about him on social media and explained why he prefers not to respond or issue clarifications. “Previously, things that were said about me didn’t affect me. Today, I have a family, and it’s very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You’re not me. You don’t live my life. You’re not answerable to the people that I’m answerable to.”

He added, “People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it’s not just me. I don’t get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I’ll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling.” Abhishek Bachchan recalled an incident where a troll left a particularly hurtful comment on one of his social media posts. His friend, Aarya actor Sikandar Kher, was so angered by the remark that he reacted by publicly sharing Abhishek’s address and daring the troll to repeat the comment to his face.

“It’s so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things. You do realise you’re hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you?” he recalled. Challenging online haters to face him in person, Abhishek Bachchan added, “If you’re going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that.”

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in the upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita. The movie also features Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles and is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.