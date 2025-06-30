‘Don’t Want To Burden My Kids’: Kareena Kapoor Breaks Silence On Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up for the first time about the traumatic stabbing incident involving her husband Saif Ali Khan, describing it as deeply unsettling but something she refuses to let define her children’s lives. During her appearance at We The Women, Kareena candidly shared her emotional journey of navigating the aftermath.

Kareena on the Night That Shook Their Home

Speaking about the attack, Kareena said, “I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child’s room. In Mumbai, you never really hear about such incidents. It’s common in the US, but not here. We have still not come to terms 100 per cent. At least I haven’t. I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with that kind of normalcy.”

The actor reflected on the dual challenge of being a wife and a mother during that time. “I don’t want to live in that fear for my children because that’s also wrong—to put that stress onto them,” she said. “It’s been a tough journey to move from fear and anxiety to balancing the fact that I am also a mother and a wife. I’m just happy and thank God that we are safe.”

Jeh Thinks His Dad Is a Superhero

In a moment of lightness, Kareena shared how her youngest son Jeh views his father. “He thinks Saif is like Batman or Iron Man. They might not fully understand everything now, but I think they will grow up being a different kind of resilient because they’ve seen their father survive something like this.”

She added, “We are definitely stronger as a unit.”

What Happened to Saif?

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder inside his Bandra home. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors discovered he was leaking spinal fluid. The actor underwent a complex five-hour surgery, including spinal and plastic procedures, and was shifted to the ICU. A piece of the weapon used in the attack was removed from his body.

The attacker was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who had broken into the residence with intent to commit theft.