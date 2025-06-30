Harry Styles Spotted Sharing Steamy Kiss With Mystery Woman at Glastonbury—Fans Ask, ‘Who Is She?

Harry Styles just turned Glastonbury into a rom-com, and the internet is playing detective. The former One Direction star was seen sharing a passionate kiss with a mystery woman in the VIP section of the festival, sending social media into a frenzy over the identity of his new flame.

A Glastonbury Moment to Remember

The 31-year-old heartthrob, known for keeping his private life low-key, was spotted at the legendary British music fest late Saturday night. According to The Sun, Harry arrived around 1:45 am with a group of friends, including music producer Kid Harpoon. Shortly after, a stunning woman joined the group—and quickly became the center of Harry’s attention.

As per eyewitnesses, sparks flew almost instantly. “Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together,” a festivalgoer told the outlet. “She kissed him on the cheek three times before he took her hand and led her to the dance floor.”

What followed was a full-on, 12-second kiss in front of the crowd. “They looked like they’d known each other for a while,” added the source, noting how the pair seemed completely unfazed by the public setting and cameras.

Fans React to the Viral Moment

As clips of the moment surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t help but comment. “Who is she?” flooded the replies, while others defended the pop icon’s right to enjoy himself. “He’s living his best life. Let him,” read one supportive tweet. Some even joked about launching a full-scale investigation to uncover the woman’s identity.

His First Public Romance Since Taylor Russell

This marks the first time Harry has been publicly linked with someone since his split from Canadian actress Taylor Russell in May last year. The singer-actor has had a well-documented romantic history, having dated high-profile names like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and more recently, model-actor Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he was photographed kissing in Tokyo in 2023.

While fans continue to speculate about the new woman in Harry’s life, one thing is clear—he’s not letting the spotlight dim his vibe.