Paresh Rawal Confirms Return To Hera Pheri 3, Says ‘There Was Never A Controversy’

Weeks after reports claimed Paresh Rawal had exited Hera Pheri 3, the veteran actor has now confirmed that he is very much a part of the much-awaited comedy franchise. In a recent podcast conversation with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh addressed the rumours around his departure, clarified what really happened behind the scenes, and also shared his excitement about reuniting with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

“There’s No Controversy,” Says Paresh

Clearing the air about the alleged dispute, Paresh Rawal said, “Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai (There is no controversy). When something is so dearly loved by the audience, it becomes our responsibility to deliver with sincerity. We cannot take their affection for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and give it to them). That was always the goal — to come together, work hard, and make it worth their love. Everything is resolved now.”

Paresh Rawal Is Back As Baburao

Confirming that he is indeed returning as the beloved Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Paresh said the project was always on the table. “Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (It was always going to happen), but we just had to fine-tune things. Everyone involved — Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel — they are all creative people and old friends. Things fall into place when there’s mutual respect and history.”

A Brief Exit That Shocked Fans

Earlier this year, fans were left disappointed after reports surfaced that Paresh had walked out of the project. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the film, had even taken legal action against Paresh, leading to the latter returning the signing amount along with a 15% interest.

Despite that hiccup, the original trio—Raju (Akshay), Shyam (Suniel), and Babu Bhaiya (Paresh)—are now back on board, and fans can once again look forward to their signature comic chaos.

Hera Pheri Legacy

Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan, became a cult classic and continues to be one of the most iconic Hindi comedies. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by the late Neeraj Vora, also saw massive success. The franchise is now set to return with Hera Pheri 3, once again under Priyadarshan’s direction.

Fans across generations continue to celebrate Paresh’s unforgettable portrayal of the quirky and lovable Baburao, and the confirmation of his return has reignited excitement for the third instalment.