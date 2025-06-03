Paresh Rawal Reveals He Was Sidelined In Hera Pheri Instead of Being The Hero of The Film, Deets Inside

Famous Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who rules the industry as Babu Rao, is in the headlines due to his sudden exit from the film ‘Hera Pheri 3’. He made a place in everyone’s heart with the character of Babu Rao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya in the film. Apart from him, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were also in this film, who also left an indelible mark with their acting. However, the actor says that he was sidelined, while he was the hero of the film.

Let us tell you that Paresh Rawal recently answered questions during a conversation with fans. The actor was awarded the ‘Best Comedian’ and ‘Best Actor in a Comic Role’ several times in 2001. Now, regarding this, a user asked the actor if he is happy to receive these awards. So he said, ‘I was the hero of the film. No matter what was said in the awards.’ The actor thus indicated that he was sidelined in the award function.

A fan asked Paresh Rawal, ‘I know you were angry when you got the Best Villain award for Sir. Are you happy now after getting the Best Comedian award?’ To this, the actor replied, ‘I was not a villain. I am a character artist, but for Hera Pheri I was the hero… what nonsense.’ Let us tell you that Paresh Rawal appeared in two parts of the film. But he himself has backed out of the third part.

It is being reported that the actor has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 Lakh along with the interest amount and additional amount. And has said that he will not work in Hera Pheri 3. There has been a lot of uproar over this. There is news that Pankaj Tripathi can replace him. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar will be a part of it.