Saki Saki Goes Global: Nora Fatehi Makes Ciara Shake A Leg And Fans Lose Theirs

In a moment that no one saw coming, Nora Fatehi just got global pop icon Ciara to shake a leg to the iconic Saki Saki hook step—and the internet can’t handle it. The surprise crossover was shared by Nora herself, who posted a video on social media featuring her and Ciara dancing in sync to the Bollywood banger. The unexpected collab has sent fans into a collective meltdown.

Nora x Ciara: An Iconic Link-Up

Sharing the clip, Nora wrote, “So I just got my girl @ciara doing the iconic Saki Saki hook step.. this is insane. She’s such a fun beautiful soul! Can’t wait to jam with u again. Guys should we drop a Song together next? #dancewithnora.”

Nora rocked a grey halter neck crop top, jeans, and heels, while Ciara brought her signature swag in an all-black outfit. Together, they owned the vibe and left fans wanting more.

Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Social media exploded with reactions. “Two literal queens! We definitely need the behind the scenes of this cause omg so good!” wrote one excited fan. Another called it “Iconic ,” while someone else demanded a collab, writing, “Omgggg I want a collabbbbb.”

One user gushed, “Now just drop the song together, girls!” While others marvelled at Nora’s high-heel moves, saying, “How do you dance in those heels! It’s unbelievable.”

Nora’s Global Rise Continues

Nora is clearly on a global career high. She recently turned heads at the American Music Awards 2025 in Las Vegas, dazzling in a leopard-print, midriff-baring dress. This comes hot on the heels of her smash hit Snake with Jason Derulo, which topped the BBC Asian Music charts and crossed 130 million views.

The question now is: will Nora and Ciara actually drop a track together? If this dance collab is any hint, fans may be in for another viral storm soon.