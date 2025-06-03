Karnataka HC Slams Kamal Haasan Over ‘Thug Life’ Plea: ‘You May Be Anybody, But Can’t Hurt Sentiments’

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life has run into trouble in Karnataka after the actor’s controversial remark linking Kannada to Tamil sparked outrage. The Karnataka High Court, which heard Haasan’s plea for protection to release the film in the state, came down heavily on the veteran actor for refusing to apologise.

The HC bench questioned Haasan’s legal team after they submitted a written response from him. “If it is a reply of apology, we will take it. There is no apology in it,” the court said, according to Live Law. The bench further added, “You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses.”

Haasan’s statement at a promotional event in Chennai—where he reportedly claimed Kannada was “born out of Tamil”—has stirred unrest in Karnataka. The High Court also asked, “Are you a historian or linguist? On what basis did you speak?”

Haasan had moved the court against the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and other authorities after the KFCC called for a boycott of Thug Life unless the actor issued a public apology. The Chamber’s president M Narasimhalu told PTI, “We will not allow the film to release unless he apologises.”

While Haasan stands firm on not apologising, the film’s team insists the statement was taken out of context and intended to promote cultural harmony. The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce has also reportedly stepped in to mediate.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan, with music by A R Rahman. It is being made on a reported ₹300 crore budget and marks the duo’s first collaboration since Nayakan (1987).