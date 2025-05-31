Kamal Haasan Refused To Apologize After KFCC Asked Him To Either Say Sorry Or His Film Will Be Banned

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan is currently embroiled in controversy due to a statement he made about the Kannada language. On one hand, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is asking him to apologize and has warned that if the actor does not apologize, his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ will be banned. At the same time, the South superstar has once again refused to apologize.

Let us tell you that Kamal Haasan had created a controversy by making a statement that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. The actor claimed that the group of Kannada supporters is threatening to ban the film if he does not apologize for his statement, which is nothing new, as he has received threats before. He said that he believes in law and justice. Also, his love for Karnataka is true.

Kamal Haasan told reporters outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) state headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’, “This is a democratic country. I believe in law and justice. I believe love always wins. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is true. No one will doubt it, except those who have an agenda. I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologize. If I am not wrong, I will not.”

After meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Haasan said the meeting was in connection with preparations for the Rajya Sabha elections. The DMK has supported Haasan for one Rajya Sabha seat. During the audio launch event of his film ‘Thug Life’ in Chennai, the actor created a controversy by saying that the Kannada language originated from Tamil.