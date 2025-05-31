‘What People Say Is Noise’: RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Chahal Dating Rumours

Internet personality and actor RJ Mahvash has stirred fresh intrigue online with a cryptic Instagram Story, shared amid ongoing speculation about her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. While the two have been spotted together on several occasions — especially during the ongoing IPL 2025 season — neither has confirmed or commented publicly on their relationship status.

In her latest post on Friday, Mahvash shared a selfie, dressed in a red top, seemingly taken at a recent Indian Premier League match. Chahal, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS), is currently competing in the tournament. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “What’s important is that ‘YOU KNOW’ you have never done wrong to anyone. You have been pure with your intentions always and that you remember you have to return to God. Live by your ethics. Rest what people say is all noise. Cancel it.”

Although Mahvash did not explicitly mention Chahal or the rumours surrounding them, fans were quick to interpret the post as a subtle reference to the media chatter about their connection. Several fan pages and social media accounts re-shared her Story, linking it to the speculation.

The buzz around Mahvash and Chahal began in late 2024, when the two were seen together during public outings, even as Chahal was married to choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma. In December, when reports of a rift between Chahal and Dhanashree surfaced, Mahvash was rumoured to be the third party. She later denied the claims in an Instagram post. However, sightings of Mahvash and Chahal continued — including at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final.

Following Chahal’s official divorce in March, Mahvash has been a regular fixture at PBKS matches this IPL season, often seen cheering from the stands, even when the leg-spinner was benched due to injury. Their visible closeness has reignited dating rumours, though neither has acknowledged them publicly.

PBKS is now set to face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, with the winner heading to the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. Whether Mahvash will be in the stands again — and whether the duo will finally address the rumours — remains to be seen.