‘Here For You’: RJ Mahvash’s Message To Yuzi Chahal Fuels Rumour Mill

Yuzvendra Chahal may be delivering on the field for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, but it’s his off-field story that has fans talking. The Indian leg-spinner is in the spotlight after sharing a cosy Instagram Story with RJ Mahvash, sparking speculation about a budding bond, especially after his recent divorce from social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash, who was spotted cheering from the stands during the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings clash on Tuesday, shared a carousel of images from the match on Instagram. Among them was a photo with Chahal himself—a moment that fans didn’t miss. But what really caught everyone’s attention was her heartfelt message.

“One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23,” Mahvash wrote, tagging the cricketer with an evil eye emoji to ward off negativity. Chahal reposted the photo on his Story and responded with warmth: “You guys are my backbone! Thank you for always keeping me up,” crediting their support for uplifting his spirits and game.

The message and the shared picture have set social media abuzz, with fans wondering if something more than friendship is brewing. Mahvash even doubled down on her support by resharing the story, adding another line: “Punjab Kings for supporting the Kings this year Kyunki Dosti Tameez Se Nibhate Hain Hum Bhai!”

While neither has officially commented on the nature of their relationship, their public camaraderie and mutual cheerleading have definitely grabbed attention. The timing of these posts is also significant—Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma was finalised in February 2025, with reports indicating a Rs 4.75 crore alimony settlement.

For now, Chahal continues to let his game do the talking on the pitch, while RJ Mahvash’s “we’re here for you” has sparked a thousand headlines off it.