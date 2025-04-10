‘Isse Accha To 1BHk Flat Gift Kardete’, Bharti Singh Took A Dig At E-Bike Gifted By Dipika And Shoaib On Gola’s Birthday

TV’s one of the most popular comedian and entertainer couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s son Gola, i.e. Lakshya, had his birthday recently. Bharti’s son is now three years old, as a celebration of which Bharti and Harsh held a grand party for Gola. Several small screen actors and Bollywood starts attended the party and out of them Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were also attendees.

Dipika Kakar And Shoiab Ibrahim

But one thing that has attracted everyone’s attention is the gift Dipika and Shoaib gave to Gola. Actually, the couple gifted Bharti’s son an expensive e-motor bike, seeing which both Bharti and Harsh were surprised. Let us tell you that Dipika Kakar showed Bharti’s son’s birthday party in her video blog and told about the gift.

Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa

Dipika gifted Bharti’s son, Gola an EMotorad Formula Fun BMW HP4 ride e-motor bike, which costs Rs 19,000. When Bharti shared a video of unboxing all the gifts received by Gola, she was surprised to see Gola’s e-bike. Bharti Singh said to Deepika and Shoaib Ibrahim on seeing the e-bike, ‘You should have gifted 1BHK with this.’ Everyone laughed on hearing this statement.

Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti then showed the gifts of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath as well. They had sent clothes for Gola. While showing the clothes, Bharti also thanked Ginni and Kapil. At the same time, Dipika Kakar told in her vlog how she and Shoaib Ibrahim had decided the gift for Gola. While she had fun with son Ruhaan, Krushna Abhishek also came to meet them. Later she met Bharti at the party.