‘Working 70-90 Hours Is Dangerous Fir Your Child’, Nimita Thapar Shared Parenting Advice After Watching Adolscence

These days Netflix’s series ‘Adolescence’ is being discussed a lot on social media in which it is shown what kind of expectations a child has from his parents. Now Shark Tank judge Nimita Thapar shared a wide range of parenting advice after watching ‘Adolescence’, in which she has said that working 70-90 hours is dangerous for the child of a parent.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar recently reflected on the issue of Netflix’s British miniseries ‘Adolescence’ through a LinkedIn post in which she urged parents to rethink how they connect with their children while pursuing demanding careers. Thapar said that the show highlighted the pressures faced by teenage children in today’s world, especially due to the influence of social media.

She wrote, “Parenting means being available for your children, not just physically but emotionally too. Adolescence is a warning to all of us.” Thapar shared stories from her teenage years to show how well-intentioned actions of parents can sometimes hurt children’s self-confidence. “My mother got upset, got me singing classes, Kathak classes, and forced me to walk with a book on my head to look more feminine… a very sweet soul, very good intentions but it left scars,” she said.

Let us tell you that Nimita also shared how her father tried to send her to a better school which made her feel embarrassed and wrote, ‘Parents should communicate and support confidence’. Citing the parenting book, ‘The Self-Driven Child’, Thapar said parents should avoid trying to fix every shortcoming they see in their children and instead focus on support and open conversations. She further added, ‘Confidence is the best gift you can give your child. As soon as you see signs of low confidence, take the right path, seek professional help.’