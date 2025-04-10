Ayesha Takia Opened Up On Trolls For Spreading Rumours of Getting Plastic Surgery Done On Her Face

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia who has worked in films like ‘Tarzan: The Wonder Car’ and ‘Wanted’ and is quite popular for Falguni Pathak’s song ‘Meri Choonar Ud Ud Jaye’. However, Ayesha Takia left films at the peak of her career and then got busy with her married life. After leaving films, Ayesha also kept herself away from the public eye, but instead of this, she has remained in constant discussion among her fans.

The main reason behind she being in constant discussions is her plastic surgery. The news of Ayesha Takia’s plastic surgery first came in the year 2017. Then a picture of Ayesha came out from a public event, seeing which it was said that she had undergone plastic surgery, which has now started deteriorating. But Ayesha Takia called it absurd and called such rumours as fake. People then started making memes on Ayesha’s plastic surgery pictures.

Reacting to this issue, Ayesha revealed in one of the media houses, ‘When this news came, I was in Goa with my family and I started laughing out loud. I faced it by laughing at it and when it became a topic of discussion, I posted a little on my Instagram that people should be confident in who they are and they should not care about what other people think. You should not try to defend yourself when you have not really done anything wrong. It did not affect me and I moved on from it very easily.’

Ayesha Takia started as a child artist and did some advertisements as well. Then in the year 2004, Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with ‘Tarzan: The Wonder Car’. But then her face looked different after which more questions started being raised on her for getting plastic surgery. Some said that Ayesha had left Instagram to hide her face damaged by surgery, while some said that she was upset with trolling. But later Ayesha returned to Instagram.