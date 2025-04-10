Hina Khan Shared Beautiful Pictures In Red Gown With Elegant Necklace, Check The Pictures Inside

Sher Khan of the industry aka Hina Khan is currently going through a very difficult phase in her life. But during this time as well, she has not stopped shining a huge smile on her face. The popular small screen actress is battling breast cancer and has also undergone chemotherapy. But despite this suffering, Hina Khan did not disappoint the fans and shared each and every update related to her life and health status on social media.

Hina Khan

The actress has shared every difficult moment with her fans, she also keeps sharing lovely pictures. Now she has shared some more pictures, which have taken the internet by storm. 37-year-old Hina Khan has shared her stunning pictures in beautiful red outfit on her official Instagram handle. In these pictures, she is seen wearing a red gown and necklace. She has shared 20 pictures on her account, and each picture has a different style and elegance.

Hina Khan

Seeing this beautiful avatar of ex Bigg Boss contestant, fans were overjoyed, and celebs are also reacting to these pretty pictures of the actress. Let us tekk you that these pictures of Hina Khan have received more than two and a quarter lakh likes and thousands of comments. A fan praised the actress and wrote, ‘You are the queen Hina.’ One commented, ‘Whenever Hina steps out, she looks even more amazing. How do you do it?’ Another fan wrote, ‘Husn Tera Tauba Tauba.’ One commented, ‘Hina Khan is back.’

Hina Khan

But at the same time, some users also started criticizing Hina Khan, and started teaching her the manners of dressing. One person wrote, ‘Fear Allah, repent.’ Another comment read, ‘Don’t you fear from God.’ But Hina never let the trolls dominate her, and always did what her heart wanted. That’s why, when Hina Khan went for Umrah in Ramadan, she was trolled, and it was said that she is roaming around so much despite being ill. But the fans defended the actress really well.