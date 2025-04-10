Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Are Expecting Their Second Baby, Shared Pictures Flaunting Baby Bump

Popular small screen actress and TV’s one of the most controversial show’s ‘Bigg Boss’ winner, Gauahar Khan and husband her Zaid Darbar are all set to welcome their second child. Yes, the couple, who got married in December, 2020, has finally announced that they are expecting their second child. Since the couple announced the good news with their fans, everyone from their fans to close friends from the industry have showered love on them in the comment section of the post.

Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar

Let us tell you that Gauahar and Zaid shared a cute reel video on their social media in which the two can be seen dancing and grooving to the music together. Later, they posed together while the actress flaunted her baby bump. The couple asked their fans to wish them well as they are set to start this new chapter of life. Gauahar Khan captioned the video with a note, ‘Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Spread love and make the world dance on the line.’

Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar

As soon as Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared the happy news of expecting their second child, fans flooded the comment section of the couple with love, blessings and heart emojis. Many people shared how emotional and happy they are to see the couple starting this new chapter of their life. Sharing his happiness, a fan wrote, ‘You guys are couple goals! And can’t wait to meet baby number 2!’ Their friends also showered a lot of love on them.

Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar

Apart from this, some fans also praised the reel posted by the couple and called it the ‘cutest announcement of the year’. Let us tell you that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020 in Mumbai in the presence of their close family and friends. They welcomed their first child, Zehaan on May 10, 2023 and now at the age of 41, Gauahar is going to become a mother again.