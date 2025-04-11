‘Bald And Beautiful’: Shanthi Priya Shaves Her Head To Break Beauty Norms, Pays Tribute To Late Husband

Actor Shanthi Priya, best known for her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Saugandh (1991), is turning heads with a bold new look—literally. The actor recently shaved her head, and with it, shed not just her hair but societal expectations.

Taking to Instagram, Shanthi Priya unveiled her powerful transformation in a striking photoshoot. Wearing a brown blazer—belonging to her late husband, actor Siddharth Ray—and black stockings, she posed confidently, embracing what she calls a “liberating” change.

“I recently went bald, and my experience has been quite something,” she wrote in the caption. “As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules, and even keep ourselves caged. With this transformation, I have set myself free—free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanthi Priya (@shanthipriya333)

Her post, a blend of vulnerability and defiance, also carried a tender personal note. “Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth,” she shared, along with a red heart emoji. The photo series was captured by @portraitsatplaces and was hashtagged #BaldAndBeautiful, instantly resonating with fans and followers.

In a conversation with Times of India, Shanthi Priya further opened up about the emotional journey behind her decision. “It wasn’t impulsive—it was on my mind for some time. There was an emotional buildup, almost like peeling away old layers to uncover something real and unfiltered,” she said. “By going bald, I am not rebelling—I am celebrating my self-liberation. In an industry where beauty standards are often set in stone, I’m rewriting the narrative.”

Known for her work across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, Shanthi Priya’s decision to go bald isn’t just a personal statement—it’s a powerful message to women everywhere to reclaim their image on their own terms.

And with that, she’s not just bald—she’s bold, beautiful, and blazing her own path.