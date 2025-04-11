NCW Urged Law Enforcement Agencies To Prosecute The Criminals Who Gave Rape And Death Threats To Apoorva

The uproar over comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ is not settling down, and it doesn’t seem to be settling anytime soon. Since the controversy started, the lives of popular Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija have changed a lot. All of them were part of that episode of Samay’s show, which created a ruckus on social media.

But one of the most influenced person is Apoorva, who made a lot of changes in her Instagram account. Earlier, the actress deleted all her posts from her social media handle. Two days ago, she shared photos showing how people threatened to rape and kill her. Now action has been taken against all those who have threatened her. The National Commission for Women (NCW) urged law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the criminals who did this to Apoorva.

Let us tell you that Apoorva Mukhija is famous on social media as the rebel kid and has 3.4 million followers on her Instagram handle. Now there are only three posts in her account, as she has deleted all her previous posts. Two days ago, she shared screenshots and showed how she is receiving various threats. Many users have abused her on the internet. After her post, NCW immediately took cognizance and strongly criticized the abusive messages sent to Apoorva on social media platforms.

Describing online abuse as ‘disgusting’, the commission stressed that no woman should feel unsafe in public places or in the digital world and said, ‘Threats of sexual violence or death set a dangerous precedent and should be dealt with strictly.’ The commission urged law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the criminals behind the threats.