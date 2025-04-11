Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Their 7th Dating Anniversary In A Special Yet Romantic Way, Pictures Inside

‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame and popular small screen actress Ankita Lokhande does not miss any opportunity to keep the spark alive in her marriage. The actress is quite romantic and always finds new ways to impress her husband, Vicky Jain. Ankita recently planned a special surprise for her husband, Vicky Jain, on the occasion of their dating anniversary. Yes, Ankita and Vicky, who tied the knot in 2021, celebrated seven years of living together on April 10 in a special way.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Let us tell you that exactly seven years ago, the couple went on their first date. To make the day even more memorable, Ankita Lokhande decorated Vicky’s room with lovely flowers and made all the arrangements, including a beautiful cake. We must admit that Ankita planned a lovely surprise for her husband, seeing which he was also surprised. Ankita has shared a beautiful video on her social media, in which she has given her fans a glimpse of the celebration.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Sharing the video on her social media, she wrote a heart-touching caption, ‘It’s been 7 years since our first date… and somehow it still feels like the first day. There have been so many firsts, countless memories, building our own home, and endless laughter during this time.’ The actress further wrote, ‘Every day, every moment, we have grown together. It was never easy because love is never easy, but we wanted it to be successful. We wanted each other. From two people in love to becoming true partners in every sense, 7 years of dating… sealed with 7 pheras.’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The video shared on the internet shows Vicky entering the house, where he is shocked to see the beautiful decorations. At the end of the video, the two are seen relaxing together, and reliving their memories by watching their wedding video again. Recently, the couple grabbed attention when Vicky Jain’s mother shared her wish to become a grandmother. Her statement fuelled speculations that Ankita might be pregnant.