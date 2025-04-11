Kardashians Can’t Keep Up: Khloe Calls Out Kim In Parenting Smackdown, Kris Jenner Weighs In

Sibling spats are nothing new in the Kardashian household, but a recent episode of The Kardashians is sparking fresh buzz online—and this time, it’s Kim Kardashian catching heat for being, in Khloe’s words, a “hypocrite.”

The drama begins with Kim updating viewers about daughter North West’s overseas escapade. “North is in China with her dad and she’s performing with him,” Kim says in a confessional. “But you know she is still my baby, so she calls me for everything.” Moments later, she’s on a 6 AM video call with North, gasping, “You only slept four hours!”

Enter Khloe, in her own confessional, ready to call out the double standards. “You’re the one that, not even a year ago, was fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child, and you’re now on the phone with North for hours.”

Cut to receipts: throwback footage shows Kim scolding Khloe for checking in with her kids during a trip. “Get away from your kids!” Kim yells, punctuated by her infamous mic-drop line—“Live your f**king life!”

Now, Momager Kris Jenner—usually the family’s diplomatic glue—steps in with a rare moment of shade. “We have spent more than half of the trip on the phone with your children,” she says to Kim. “You gave Khloe so much sh*t for checking in with her kids.” Khloe agrees, noting she kept her calls short so as not to be rude.

But Kim stays on-brand, brushing it off with, “Honestly, you’d freak out,” and adds, “She’s in China! You wouldn’t even let your kids go to another country without you.”

Khloe, however, doesn’t let the pot-calling-the-kettle-black moment slide. “Kim talking to her daughter doesn’t bother me. Of course, you should talk to your child. But girl, don’t forget what a f**king hypocrite you are.”

Social media, unsurprisingly, is siding with Khloe. “Always team Khloe,” one fan wrote. “Glad Kris stood up for her,” said another. Others chimed in with praise for Khloe’s parenting—and called out Kim’s classic deflection.

Kim’s final word? A dramatic “I’m a hypocrite, you got me.” But it’s Kris who closes the episode with the line of the season: “Just don’t be an a**hole!”