Charu Asopa Shared A Video Selling Clothes From Her Brand On Social Media, Fans Praised Her Dedication

Small screen actress and Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law, Charu Asopa, has been through a lot in the last few years. Her marriage to talented and most popular Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, saw a lot of fights and allegations. However, Charu and Rajeev decided to forget the past and raise their daughter Ziana together with mutual consent without hampering the childhood of their daughter.

Charu Asopa

Now, a video of Charu has gone viral on social media in which she is selling some clothes online and netizens are appreciating her hard work. Recently, a video of Charu Asopa surfaced on the social media platform Instagram in which she was seen selling clothes, wearing a beautiful floral printed Anarkali suit. The actress gushed about the pink coloured bandhani suit she was holding in her hand.

Charu Asopa

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens shared their opinions in the comments section of the video. One user praised the actress and wrote, ‘What is wrong if she is selling suits online? It is a respectable job.. Charu yaar, I am very proud of you’. One user said, ‘She is brave enough to stand up against abuse and live with respect. Respect for strong women like her’. A third user wrote, ‘Why are you living with this poor girl? She is living on her own and surviving. Some people praised her for this.’

Charu Asopa

Charu often shares emotional pictures with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen, and people often wonder if they are planning to get back together. In fact, Charu has repeatedly denied this, but it seems that her fans will not stop taunting her for her friendship with her ex-husband. Recently, in an interview with one of the media houses, Charu revealed that she has buried the pages of the past and maintains a good friendship with Rajeev.