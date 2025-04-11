‘Shah Rukh Khan Gave Music, Made The Film, He Did Everything’, Abhijeet Bhattacharya Trolled King Khan For Not Getting Credit

Popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been at loggerheads with Shah Rukh Khan for the last several years. The singer has attacked Shah Rukh many times, and now he has targeted the most popular actor in the industry once again. During this, he not only talked about his relationship with Shahrukh, but also took a dig at his film ‘Chalte Chalte’ and trolled him.

Let us tell you that Abhijeet Bhattacharya was once considered the voice of Shahrukh Khan. Apart from ‘Chalte Chalte’, he sang songs for the actor in many films including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Yes Boss’, and ‘Billu’. In a podcast, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said about his relationship with Shahrukh Khan, ‘We are twin siblings, I mean, it seems like that in terms of voice. Now I realize that all these songs are not mine. Shahrukh sang this song, Shahrukh wrote this song, Shahrukh gave music, Shahrukh made the film, and Shahrukh is the cinematographer. Everything is Shahrukh. What can I do?’

Abhijeet further said, ‘People tell me that this is Shahrukh’s song, and then I realize, oh, okay, it is not mine. Everything is him, so brother, what can I do?’ When the singer was asked about lending his voice to Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Chalte Chalte’, he said, “The film Chalte Chalte was average, the songs were hits, only the songs were hits, but what can we do now.”

Abhijeet also said that he stopped singing for Shah Rukh because he was not given full credit in his films. He said, ‘When self-respect is hurt, you feel ‘enough is enough’. I was not singing for him. I was singing for my work because it’s part of my job. But when I saw that he was recognising everyone like a tea seller serving tea on the set… but not recognising the singer, I thought, ‘Why should I become your voice?’