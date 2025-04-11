Dilip Joshi Opened Up On His Struggles In The Industry, Revealed Not Getting Work For 18 Months Instead of Having 24 Years of Experience

Our popular character Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, needs no introduction today. He is in the hearts of people forever and has made a unique identity for himself in the industry. Let us tell you that Dilip Joshi has been associated with ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ since its launch. He has been a part of showbiz for 25 years and has also worked in films. But Dilip Joshi got true recognition and stardom by becoming ‘Jethalal’.

Dilip Joshi

Recently, Dilip Joshi opened up on his struggles in the industry and revealed that before getting this role, he was unemployed for one and a half years. He was not getting any work. Dilip Joshi had talked about this in an interview on a YouTube channel in which he made several revelations about his bad phase in the entertainment world.

Dilip Joshi

Talking about this, Dilip Joshi had said, ‘Man ho to achcha, man ka na ho to or achcha. The best way to stay away from stress is to let things go as they are, and keep working hard. Usually, we are stressed because we keep thinking about the future, and when something does not happen according to our planning, we get tense. That’s why I follow this in my life. I heard this from Amitabh Bachchan ji in an interview many years ago.’

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi further said, ‘If I talk about ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, I had got a very good role before that. At that time, I was in great need of work because I was sitting idle for one and a half years. Even after 20-24 years of experience in this field, I had no work. During the same time, I got a very attractive offer, but for some reason it did not work. I was thinking that friend, what is God testing me at such a moment? But soon I got TMKOC, and at that time I realized that when God makes plans for you, it is good.’