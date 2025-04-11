Nitanshi Goyal Won People’s Heart By Touching Hema Malini’s Feet And Shaking Hands With Sushmita Sen At Fashion Walk

‘Lapataa Ladies’ star Nitanshi Goyal made a memorable impression through her strong acting skills. She recently did a ramp walk at a fashion show in Mumbai. During this, the young actress, who won hearts with her role of ‘Phool’ in Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao’s film, not only dazzled on the runway, but also made headlines with the respect she showed to veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini and Sushmita Sen, who were sitting in the audience.

Let us tell you that a heartwarming moment of Nitanshi Goyal is now going viral on the internet in which Nitanshi was seen walking on a ramp and suddenly she stopped her ramp walk and touched the feet of veteran actress Hema Malini, who was sitting in the first row. Dressed in a red saree, Hema Malini got emotional when Nitanshi bent down to touch her feet as a mark of respect.

The Dream Girl smiled in response and placed her hand on her chest, appreciating Nitanshi’s humility. Her daughter Esha Deol was also sitting there at that time. After this, Nitanshi went forward to shake hands with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who was sitting near the runway. Both hugged each other and talked a bit. Sushmita is already known for her modesty and kindness. She looked very happy with Nitanshi and was also seen clapping as Nitanshi moved forward.

Wearing a stylish silver top, pinstriped pants, and a black overcoat on the shoulders, Nitanshi looked confident and beautiful while walking on the ramp. Nitanshi Goyal became famous earlier this year with ‘Laapata Ladies’, which was released in theaters in March 2024. Kiran Rao’s film also featured Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. The film by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios was based on a story by Biplab Goswami and talked about women’s empowerment.