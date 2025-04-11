Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Will Soon Get Engaged In Reality Show ‘Dubai Bling’, Deets Inside

There is big news for the fans of popular entertainment couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. It is being said that the couple who have been dating each other for a long time in Netflix’s upcoming reality show ‘Dubai Bling’, are now going to get officially engaged. Yes, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who tied the bond of love since ‘Bigg Boss 15’, are in the news headlines again.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Let us tell you that people liked the pair of both in Bigg Boss, after the show, everyone also loved them off-screen. Finally, now the news is that this couple will soon be seen in a new reality show and this show can bring a very special turn in their life. Karan is going to enter ‘Dubai Bling’, which is famous for its glamorous storyline and high-profile characters. There is also a buzz that Karan and Tejasswi may also get engaged during this show.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

This information has been shared on social media by an Instagram page that shares news related to Bigg Boss. As soon as this news came out, #TejRan is trending on Twitter and on the social media platform Instagram. Fans want to see Karan and Tejasswi getting married, and surely this moment is going to be special. However, there has been no official reaction from Karan and Tejasswi Prakash on this news of engagement.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Let us tell you that these days, Tejasswi Prakash is seen impressing the whole country in the celebrity cooking show ‘Celebrity Masterchef’, in which she is seen with Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Usha Tai, and others. While talking about Karan Kundrra, he has replaced Abdu Rozik in ‘Laughter Chef season 2’ in which he is once again seen entertaining his fans with his comedy timing and cooking skills. What is gonna happen next in their lives will be revealed soon.