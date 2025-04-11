‘Modi Ji, Thank You for the Airlift!’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Has Full-Circle Moment At CNN Event

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha had an unforgettable encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit, where she expressed heartfelt gratitude for being rescued from Israel during the 2023 conflict.

Sharing a glimpse of the interaction on Instagram, Nushrratt posted pictures and a video in which she can be seen warmly shaking hands with PM Modi. “Bada sankat tha… Accha hua aapne turant message kardiya,” the PM told her, acknowledging the urgency of the situation she had faced.

Back in October 2023, Nushrratt was stranded in Tel Aviv when the conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas broke out. The actor, who had flown to Israel for a film festival, was caught in the middle of escalating violence and had later reached out to Indian officials for help. She was successfully evacuated along with other Indian nationals as part of the government’s Operation Ajay.

At the summit, Nushrratt replied to the PM with a visible sense of gratitude: “Thank you so much, sir. I just wanted to say my deepest, deepest…”—before switching to a short exchange in Gujarati, which ended with shared laughter and a folded-hands namaste.

Posting about the meeting, Nushrratt wrote, “Truly honoured and deeply grateful for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit! It was an incredible privilege to thank you in person, Modi Ji, for your unwavering leadership and the swift action taken by your government to bring back Indian citizens, including myself, stranded in Israel during the recent conflict.”

She also added a note in Gujarati, writing, “Aap no aa mulakat badal khub khub aabhar. Maari mate aa zindagi bhar ni yaadgir reh se,” which translates to “It was an honour to meet you. I’ll remember this my whole life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt’s horror sequel Chhorii 2 released on Prime Video this Friday. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film continues the eerie journey of Chhorii (2021), with themes of folklore, maternal instinct, and gender bias.