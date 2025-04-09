‘Star Kids Have Pressure, I Have Peace’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Keeps It Real In Nepo Talk

The nepotism debate in Bollywood remains heated, and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently offered her candid views in an interview with News18. Speaking from the perspective of an outsider, she acknowledged the dual realities faced by both industry insiders and newcomers.

“I have a balanced view,” Nushrratt said. “Star kids do have more opportunities, but they also carry pressure, expectations, and the burden of a legacy. If my parents were famous, I would be more stressed today. As an outsider, I have nothing to lose, no image to maintain.”

She drew comparisons with other professions, noting how advantages often come with lineage. “A doctor’s daughter or a businessman’s son would also find more doors open in their respective fields,” she pointed out.

However, Nushrratt emphasized that talent remains the ultimate deciding factor. “The audience rejects what they don’t like. Look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor — their success comes from undeniable talent,” she explained. “I don’t feel bitter when I lose a film to someone else. I stay realistic, not resentful.”

She also addressed new challenges faced by outsiders today, including the pressure of social media presence. “I’ve been told I don’t look right on posters, while others get roles just because they have more followers,” she revealed.

Chhorii 2 Set for Release

Nushrratt will soon appear in Chhorii 2, a horror sequel directed by Vishal Furia. The film continues the story from Chhorii (2021) and stars Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal alongside her. Chhorii 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.