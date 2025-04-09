‘Delulu Queen?’: Urvashi Rautela Declares Herself Second To SRK In Film Promotion, Internet Quips

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, known as much for her glamorous appearances as for her headline-making statements, is once again the talk of the internet. In a recent chat with Yuvaa, the actor claimed she’s considered the “best promoter” after Shah Rukh Khan — and social media, particularly Reddit, wasn’t ready.

Addressing criticism of being self-obsessed, Urvashi responded, “I am completely absorbed in my work. People also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, I’m the best promoter when it comes to promoting films. That’s why even the Hollywood makers of Reacher Season 3 approached me.” She added, “If we artists don’t promote our own films, then who will?”

A Reddit user posted the interview clip, which also featured her talking about her past as a dance teacher and her rise to IMDb’s No. 1 star — apparently after Daaku Maharaj. What followed was a masterclass in Reddit sarcasm.

“She’s doing this on purpose to get trolled and stay relevant. It’s her strategy,” one user claimed. Another said, “She is cringe, but there’s confidence in her cringe.” A third noted, “At least she didn’t put herself above SRK.” Comments like “Delulu ho toh Urvashi jaise” and “How did she settle for second?” had users cackling, proving that when Urvashi speaks, the internet listens — and memes.



Urvashi will soon be seen grooving in Sorry Bol, a dance number from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s upcoming film Jaat. While her moves impressed some fans, others couldn’t help but notice the tune’s resemblance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, and hits theatres on April 10.