‘We Are Bringing Politics Into Entertainment’ Ekta Kapoor Hints At Smriti Irani’s Comeback As Tulsi

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was one of the most loved and popular shows that ruled TV 25 years back. Now, there are talks about its return in a mini version. Producer of the show Ekta Kapoor recently revealed in a program that the iconic show is all set for a reboot and has also hinted that the face of the show, Tulsi Virani, played by politician Smriti Irani, may return to the small screen.

Earlier, according to some of the media reports both Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani were in talks to return as Mihir and Tulsi in the show. Ekta’s latest statement has added fuel to the fire and somehow confirmed the news. Though she didn’t directly name Smriti, she said, “We are bringing politics into entertainment. Or better yet, politicians into entertainment.” Fans speculate that Ekta has hinted at Smriti’s return.

Famous producer Ekta Kapoor also revealed that the reboot will run for 150 episodes and said that this number holds a lot of significance. Ekta said, “Our love for the show brought everyone together to complete 150 episodes and reach the 2000 episode mark. The show deserves it.” Let us tell you that the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ended in 2008, just short of crossing the 2000 episode milestone.

While who will be the cast of the upcoming reboot show hasn’t been officially announced yet, multiple sources have confirmed that talks are on with potential actors to play Mihir Virani. Apart from him, it is also being said that Amar Upadhyay, Cezanne Khan and Ronit Roy are reportedly considered to return for the role. However, who will return to show and who will not, will be known soon to public and we must admit that we all are waiting for the show.