Kangana Ranaut Gets Rs 1 Lakh Electricity Charge For Vacant Manali Home, Slams Himachal Govt

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed outrage after receiving an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh for her residence in Manali— a property she claims she doesn’t currently occupy. The actor-politician raised the issue publicly while attending a political gathering in Mandi, accusing the Himachal Pradesh government of mismanagement and exploitation.

Speaking at the event, a visibly agitated Ranaut questioned the rationale behind the hefty bill. “Iss mahine mere Manali ka ghar ka ₹1 lakh bijli ka bill aaya, jaha main rehti bhi nahi hoon (This month I received an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh for my house in Manali, where I don’t even live). Itni durdasha ki hui hai (The condition has become so miserable),” she said, expressing disbelief and frustration over the state’s handling of basic utilities.

A video of her statement has since surfaced on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public. While some users echoed her criticism of the state’s electricity billing system, others questioned the timing of the statement amid her ongoing political campaign in the region.

The 37-year-old further appealed to citizens to bring change, saying, “Yeh hum sabka hie dayitva hai, ke hame iss desh ko, iss pradesh ko, unnati ke raaste par chalana hai (It is our collective responsibility to lead our state and nation towards progress).” Referring to the current administration, she added, “Yeh bhediya hie hai, aur hame hamare pradesh ko inki chungul se nikalna hai (They are wolves, and we must free our state from their clutches).”

Ranaut, who made her electoral debut in the 2024 general elections, has been actively participating in campaign events across her constituency. Her remarks come amid growing debate over the rising cost of electricity in the hill state.

On the professional front, Ranaut last appeared in Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas in 2023. Her most recent project, Emergency, a political biopic in which she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, released earlier this year after several delays. Despite high expectations, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.