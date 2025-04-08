Nia Sharma Is All Set To Make Her Comeback In ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ After Mannara Chopra Left The Show

TV’s one of the most loved comedy cooking shows, ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ has been extended from the 1st of this month because it is getting so much love that the audience wants to see it more. In such a situation, Mannara Chopra left it due to other commitments with a heavy heart. At the same time, her old partner Nia Sharma is returning to support Sudesh Lahiri on the show, who is now left alone. Everyone on the show is happy with her comeback, and now she has also reacted to it.

Nia Sharma

Let us tell you that Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lahiri’s twinning was well liked in the first season of ‘Laughter Chefs’. Now she spoke to one of the media houses and confirmed her coming to it. Talking about this, the actress said, ‘I miss Laughter Chefs a lot. Almost every day someone or the other, an online fan or a stranger at the airport, would ask me when I am coming back to the show.’

Nia Sharma

Nia said about her comeback, ‘I miss Laughter Chefs a lot. Almost every day, someone would ask me when I am making a comeback. I have received so much love from people. My relationship with Sudesh ji became such a hit that people still tag me for those crazy moments. So it was very easy for me to come back. I am excited to be reunited with the original Laughter Chefs family.’

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s entry in the show was not confirmed earlier. Apart from her, Reem Sheikh was also being mentioned that she could support Sudesh Lahiri in the show and replace Mannara Chopra, but that did not happen. Now, fans are very happy with her arrival. When Abdu Rozik left the previous day, he was not replaced by anyone new but by an old contestant i.e. Karan Kundrra, because the audience wants to see the people of the previous season only.