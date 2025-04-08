Gaurav Khanna Opened Up On His Relationship With Wife Akanksha Chamola And Baby Plans, Deets Inside

Famous small screen actor Gaurav Khanna, who is ruling television with the shows ‘Anupama’ and ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ is again in the discussions for his personal life. It seems that Gaurav’s luck is shining and he knows how to honor it. Recently, the actor made a dessert for his wife, Akanksha Chamola, in the sweetest way. While fans are in awe of how he showered love on his wife, people are curious to know who his wife is.

Let us tell you that Akanksha started her acting career with the television show ‘Swaragini’, which aired from 2015-2016. Later, she appeared in the show Bhootu from 2017-2018. The actress hails from Mumbai and has completed her graduation in commerce. During an episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna revealed that he met Akanksha during an audition, and he immediately felt something in his heart for the actress.

However, Akanksha had no idea that Gaurav liked her. To start the conversation, Gaurav deliberately acted like he knew nothing and asked Akanksha how he could get roles. Not just that, Gaurav also told Akanksha that his name is ‘Rakesh’, which she thought was an old-fashioned name. When Akanksha was about to leave for another audition, he offered to accompany her. He then told Akanksha to Google him. She smiled, and Gaurav said- ‘Hasee toh phansi. Main phans gaya.’

Let us tell you that Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016. Their wedding took place at Gaurav’s home in Kanpur and lasted for three days. Since then, we have loved all the photos of these lovebirds. Gaurav Khanna and his wife are often asked questions about their baby planning after nine years of marriage. In 2023, when reports claimed that Gaurav and Akanksha were expecting their first child, Gaurav jokingly dismissed the news and said that his wife was not pregnant, she had become fat.