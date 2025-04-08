Amar Kaushik Apologizes to Shraddha Kapoor For Comparing Her Laughter With A ‘Witch’

Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik are one of those pairs in the entertainment industry who have given Bollywood the biggest hit to date, ‘Stree 2’. There is also a friendly relationship between the two, but recently, something said by director Amar Kaushik hurt Shraddha Kapoor’s fans which made him apologise to the actress. Actually, he compared Shraddha’s laughter to a ‘witch’. Amidst this uproar on social media, both of them came together to a party.

Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik

The funny moment was when Shraddha Kapoor took a dig at Amar Kaushik about her laughter during this time. Amar Kaushik was also seen laughing and holding his ears at this joke of Shraddha and apologised to her. Recently, Maddock Films threw a great success party for their hit film ‘Stree 2’. During this, many big personalities of the industry were seen enjoying the party. Among them, Shraddha Kapoor and her director Amar Kaushik also arrived together.

Amar Kaushik

During this time, both were seen posing for the paparazzi. Shraddha Kapoor jokingly told the paparazzi, ‘He is joking a lot these days. Let’s scare him a little.’ Saying this, Shraddha leaned towards Amar and started laughing. On hearing Shraddha’s words, Amar Kaushik immediately held his ears. He said, ‘I am scared. I am most scared of your fans.’

Shraddha Kapoor

Let us tell you that it was as if he was apologizing for what he had said about Shraddha in his recent interview. In this event, Shraddha Kapoor was in the news for another reason. While the rest of the stars had arrived at this party dressed up in designer clothes, Shraddha adopted simplicity. She was seen in a simple white top and loose denim pants, and sneakers.