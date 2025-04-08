‘The Rebel Kid’ Returns: Apoorva Mukhija Shares Rape, Acid Attack Threats After India’s Got Latent Backlash

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid, has returned to Instagram following a weeks-long hiatus sparked by controversy. On Tuesday, she broke her silence, sharing powerful posts addressing the online abuse she endured in the aftermath of the India’s Got Latent episode.

Her post opened with a trigger warning, highlighting mentions of acid attacks, rape threats, and death threats. She included a series of screenshots displaying the disturbing and abusive messages she received, captioning the post: “And that’s not even 1%.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages. One follower wrote, “COME BACK. We don’t deserve the story, but you deserve the love.” Another added, “My queen, you absolutely got this. You are such a strong girl!!” Others condemned the harassment, praising her for standing up for herself. One comment read, “They wanted you quiet. It’s time that you give them a big Roar!”

Prior to her return, Apoorva, who has three million Instagram followers, had deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

The backlash stemmed from her appearance on an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent in February. During the episode, fellow guest Ranveer Allahbadia made inappropriate remarks involving parents and sex, sparking public outrage. Apoorva and other creators faced criticism, with some accusing her of making an objectionable comment during the episode.

The controversy led to multiple complaints being filed with Mumbai police against Ranveer, Apoorva, and Samay. Apoorva was summoned and appeared before police authorities as part of the investigation. The National Commission for Women also took serious note of the remarks, summoning those involved.

Despite the threats and harassment, Apoorva’s comeback signals resilience and strength in the face of intense online hate.