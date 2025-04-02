Apoorva Mukhija Deleted All Her Posts From Her Instagram Handle, People Linking It To April Fool’s Day

YouTuber and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as ‘The Rebel Kid’, came into the limelight when Ranveer Allahbadia made a lewd comment about parents and kid relationship in Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ and a controversy broke out. Apoorva was also on target of the audience because she was also sitting on the judge’s chair with Samay, Ranveer, and Ashish Chanchlani. Now she has taken a huge step since she deleted all her posts from her Instagram on 1 April 2025.

Apoorva Mukhija

As soon as Apoorva did this, everyone was shocked to see this. However, some people got worried for the influencer, others are also linking it to a joke on April Fool’s Day. Let us tell you that Apoorva Mukhija is followed by 3 million people on Instagram. Now, suddenly all her posts on it have been removed from her feed, but the reason for this has not been revealed yet.

Apoorva Mukhija’s Instagram

Let us tell you that Apoorva has taken this step when Ranveer Allahbadia shared the post of his ‘rebirth’. Now he has made a comeback on YouTube and did a podcast with Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche. Ranveer is also known as ‘BeerBiceps’ said something about parents in Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ that angered people. After about a month and 15 days, Ranveer’s life is back on track again.

Apoorva Mukhija

On the other hand, Samay Raina was in Canada at the time of the controversy and was doing his shows there. After this controversy, many of his shows in India were cancelled. He also gave an update regarding this that he will reschedule the shows and announce them again for his fans. However, everyone was under the fire of anger of audience and had to face the heat for their remarks.