Ankita Lokhande Threatens Vicky Jain To Take Care of Her, Else He Will Not Be Able To Find Her Ever

Small screen actress and Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs’. The sweet and sour banter between the two is well-liked by the audience. Even in the show, everyone laughs seeing their chemistry and mutual quarrel. Not only in the show, but in the outside world too, Ankita and Vicky’s pranks are well liked by their fans. The couple often shares their funny videos and reels on their social media handle.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have now shared a reel on April Fools’ Day, which is being liked a lot by people on Instagram. A lot of comments are coming on this reel in which both have also danced together. Not only fans, but also celebs are reacting to this dance reel of the couple. Ankita and Vicky have made this reel on the song ‘Tumne Agar Pyar Se Dekha Nahi Mujhko’, and there is also a dialogue in it.

In this reel, Ankita comes to Vicky Jain in anger, and says, ‘Listen, take care of me. If I get lost, you will not be able to find me.’ Ankita is angry and then Vicky hugs her. Then both of them dance. There are many comments on this video of Ankita and Vicky Jain. One user has written, ‘The banter between these two is good.’ Another user wrote, ‘Manku how cute you are looking.’

Another comment read, ‘Vicky Bhaiya played with Bhauji.’ One user said, ‘Vicky Bhaiya is not going to find him anyway, he will be happy.’ Let us tell you that Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande appeared together as contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Vicky Jain gained popularity from this show and after this, he has been a part of many reality shows.