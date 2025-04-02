Aaradhya Dances With Her Parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan To Their Popular Song ‘Kajra Re’

For the last one year, there were several reports of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce, which had made the fans heartbroken. However, the couple never reacted to those reports, but by their gestures, public outings and coming together in family functions, they answered that they are together. Recently both of them attended a family wedding, whose pictures and videos went viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Meanwhile, a video of Aishwarya and Abhishek has surfaced on social media, in which both of them danced to her popular song ‘Kajra Re’ from Bunty Aur Bubli in which she was seen dancing with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. The interesting thing is that this time, daughter Aaradhya was also grooving dance steps with them and recreated their steps.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The video of this family dance is going viral on social media, which has been shared by a fan of Aishwarya. Aishwarya and Abhishek did this dance at the same cousin’s wedding, in which they attended with the family. Aishwarya’s mother also danced along. Watching this video really made the day of the fans, and their hearts became happy. Also, the mouths of those users were shut, who were talking about the rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan after seeing the pictures of the family wedding.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Let us tell you that Aishwarya and Abhishek not only posed with the bride and groom in this wedding held in Pune, but also enjoyed a lot together. Aishwarya looked very beautiful in a neon green coloured Anarkali. At the same time, Aaradhya also stole the show in this family function. Along with mother Aishwarya, Aaradhya’s pictures are also going viral, and everyone is talking about her changed style. Aaradhya looked very beautiful in a white coloured dress. Seeing Aaradhya’s pictures and videos, users were surprised to see how much she has grown up.