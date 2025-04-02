Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Comeback Hits Roadblock As MNS Opposes ‘Abir Gulaal’

The much-anticipated return of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to Indian cinemas has sparked controversy even before its release. The teaser for Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, dropped on Tuesday, generating immense excitement among fans. However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has already raised objections to the film’s release in Maharashtra.

MNS Takes a Stand Against Fawad Khan’s Film

Shortly after the teaser’s release, MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar voiced strong opposition, stating that the party will not allow the film to screen in Maharashtra due to ^Fawad’s involvement. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Khopkar said, “We came to know about this film’s release today when the makers announced it. But we are clearly stating that we will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances because it features a Pakistani actor. We are gathering more information and will present our full stance soon.”

Shiv Sena Leader Weighs In

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also shared his opinion, stating that Pakistani films and artists have historically struggled to gain popularity in India. He remarked, “Pakistani stars have never been able to succeed in India. Instead of exploring the Indian market, they should focus on their own country. If the central government has a policy on this, it should be implemented.” Nirupam further emphasized that the decision to allow Pakistani artists to work in India should rest with the government.

A Glimpse of ‘Abir Gulaal’

Despite the controversy, the teaser of Abir Gulaal has captivated audiences. The clip features Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in a car, enjoying the rain. Fawad croons Kuch Naa Kaho from 1942: A Love Story, leading to a flirtatious exchange between the duo. The teaser ends with the text, “Bringing love back,” hinting at a nostalgic romance.

What to Expect from ‘Abir Gulaal’?

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal marks Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood after nearly a decade. The film promises a heartwarming love story set against the picturesque backdrop of London, blending romance, unexpected twists, and undeniable chemistry between its lead pair.

Fawad last appeared in Bollywood in 2016, before an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists following political tensions between India and Pakistan. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking an official ban on Pakistani actors in Indian films.

Abir Gulaal is slated for release on May 9, but whether it will make it to Maharashtra’s theaters remains uncertain.