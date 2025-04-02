Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Shuts Down Alia Bhatt Comparisons: ‘We Don’t Need Another Alia!

Actor Shalini Pandey is putting an end to constant comparisons with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. The 31-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Vijay Deverakonda’s love interest in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has often been likened to the Raazi star. However, Shalini is not here for the labels and insists on carving out her own identity in the industry.

Shalini Speaks Out on the Alia Factor

In a candid conversation with Instant Bollywood, Shalini, last seen in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel, acknowledged the admiration but made it clear that she wants to be recognized for herself.

“Alia hai! We don’t need another Alia, and no one should be another Alia because she is so amazing—just as Alia,” she asserted. “It’s not just about her films. Of course, she is incredible on-screen, but even off-screen, from what I’ve seen, I admire her a lot.”

While she appreciates the love, Shalini made it known that she doesn’t want to be boxed into any comparisons. “I don’t want to be that because there is only one Alia. Of course, there are admirable qualities you want to take inspiration from, but I also want my own individuality. I want people to look at me for who Shalini is rather than categorise me into something I’m not. That I’m not okay with. But when they compare me with love, of course, it’s a great compliment because she’s just lovely.”

What’s Next for Shalini?

On the professional front, Shalini is gearing up for her next big project, Idly Kadai, directed by South superstar Dhanush. The much-anticipated film also features Nithya Menen and has faced delays due to pending shoots. The release date is yet to be finalized, keeping fans eagerly waiting for Shalini’s next move.

With her firm stance on individuality and an exciting lineup ahead, Shalini Pandey is making it clear that she’s here to shine on her own terms.