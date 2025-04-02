Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Hospitalized In ICU At Lilavati Hospital

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim, was hospitalized in Mumbai a few days ago. On Wednesday, the actor was seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to be with her mother, who had been admitted to the ICU following a heart stroke.

Jacqueline was spotted entering the hospital, wearing a white salwar kameez and a black mask. She quickly rushed inside, avoiding the paparazzi stationed outside.

A source previously revealed that Jacqueline was scheduled to perform at the IPL ceremony last week but canceled her appearance to stay by her mother’s side. She was set to attend the Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders match in Guwahati on March 26 but chose to remain with her family. “Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. The family is awaiting further updates from doctors. During this difficult time, Jacqueline has decided to prioritize her mother’s health, which is why she had to miss the IPL performance,” the source stated.

On Sunday, Salman Khan, Jacqueline’s Kick co-star, was also seen at the hospital, offering his support.

Professional Life

Jacqueline debuted in Bollywood with the 2009 film Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh. Over the years, she has appeared in several successful films, including Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom, and Judwaa 2. Her latest release, Fateh, featured her opposite Sonu Sood and marked his directorial debut. The action-packed film is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Next, Jacqueline will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Mika Singh.