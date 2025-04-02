People Calling Urvashi Rautela’s Song ‘Touch Kiya’ From Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ Obscene And Cheap, Deets Inside

Popular Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda are all set to return to the big screen with their upcoming film ‘Jaat’, which is going to release on 10th April. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Baisakhi, and the trailer has already been released. Now a new song has been released from the film which is making headlines. It is because the song features none other than ‘Dabidi Dabidi’ fame Urvashi Rautela.

Let us tell you that the film ‘Jaat’ has been directed by Gopichand and made under the banner of Maitri Production. The new song of the film ‘Touch Kiya’ of this film is out, in which Urvashi Rautela is trying to spread the magic of her beauty. However, people are reacting to this song and dance moves of hers and calling it obscene and cheap. This 4:15 minute song has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, which has received only 80 thousand views in 1 hour.

You will be amazed to know that Randeep Hooda is seen in the song, in front of whom this performance is going on. At the same time, Vineet is seen with Urvashi in this song dancing with her. However, this is also a BTS video, in which parts of the shooting are also seen. Now people have said a lot after seeing the actress in this song. One wrote, ‘Yuck, what a dirty song and dirty dance.’



Another user wrote, ‘She looks so bad while dancing, there is no limit to it.’ One wrote, ‘What cheapness.’ One user wrote, ‘Such a dirty dance. What is happening in the name of dance.’ Let us tell you that this is the first song of Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’, whose lyrics were not liked by the people. However, Randeep, who played the villain in it, has worked very hard and has changed his voice for the character of Ranatunga and has also gained weight.